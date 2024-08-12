2 Indian-American lawmakers urge US to assist Hindus facing attacks in Bangladesh

Two Indian-American lawmakers, Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi, are urging the US to help end the “coordinated attacks” on Hindus in Bangladesh. They have reached out to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with their concerns.

The violence in Bangladesh has been severe, with reports of at least 205 attacks across 52 districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5. Hindu organizations in Bangladesh have reported vandalism of temples, assaults, and killings of Hindu leaders.

In a letter dated August 9, Congressman Shri Thanedar emphasized the urgency of addressing the violence. He wrote, “With Muhammad Yunus stepping up as the interim Prime Minister for Bangladesh, the United States has an obligation to assist this new government, to ensure that violence and civil unrest come to an end. I urge the Biden administration to grant persecuted Bangladesh Hindus and other religious minorities temporary protected status as refugees.”

My statement on the recent violence in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/ZrgBkzPPMx — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) August 8, 2024

Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, recently became the interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Thanedar is calling on the US to work with Yunus to stop the attacks on Hindus and to support efforts to rebuild the country.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also wrote to Blinken on August 8, urging immediate US action. He highlighted the serious nature of the violence, stating, “I am writing to you regarding the fluid situation in Bangladesh and the rise of coordinated anti-Hindu violence in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. Now that Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as Chief Adviser for the interim government, it is of utmost urgency that the United States engage with his government for both bringing the violence to an end and the perpetrators to justice.”

Krishnamoorthi pointed out that violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is not new, citing past incidents from 2021 and 2017. He warned that ongoing instability and religious intolerance in the region are not in the interest of the US or its allies.

Both lawmakers are pushing for the US to use its influence to help end the violence and support the new Bangladeshi government in restoring peace.