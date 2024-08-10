Incidents of attacks on Hindus surge to 205 in Bangladesh

Since Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5, there have been 205 reported attacks on minority communities across 52 districts in Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad. The organizations presented their findings in an open letter to Muhammad Yunus, the new interim leader, seeking urgent intervention.

The letter detailed that violence intensified following Hasina’s departure to India amidst widespread protests over a controversial quota system. The letter urges Yunus to prioritize restoring communal harmony and halting the attacks. “We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples,” said Nirmal Rosario, president of the unity council.

The report highlighted that the unrest has led to widespread fear and international condemnation. Kajal Devnath, another council member, emphasized the need for justice, stating, “Those involved in attacking minorities must be brought to justice.”

Yunus, who was sworn in as chief advisor and equivalent to prime minister, has prioritized stabilizing the country. Foreign Affairs Adviser Hossain stated that law and order restoration is the interim government’s top priority. The UN also condemned racially based attacks, with Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq calling for a halt to the violence.

The violence, which has resulted in over 560 deaths since mid-July, has led to vandalism of Hindu temples and businesses, as well as assaults on women. Hasina’s departure has intensified anti-India sentiment. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

The interim government faces challenges including a police strike and prison breakouts. Several of Hasina’s appointees have resigned, and student leaders are calling for Hasina to face trial upon her return. The caretaker administration continues to address the escalating crisis.