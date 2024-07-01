Senator Jon Ossoff endorses Ashwin Ramaswami’s candidature for Georgia state senate

Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Indian-American and the first Gen-Z candidate running for the Georgia state Senate, has received significant support from US Senator Jon Ossoff. Ramaswami’s opponent, Shawn Still, a current senator, is facing controversy for his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his participation in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Last night, I won the Democratic primary in Georgia Senate District 48. In November, I’ll face Republican Senator Shawn Still – who was indicted alongside Trump for being a fake elector in 2020. It’s the most flippable State Senate seat in Georgia. Let’s go win this thing. — Ashwin Ramaswami (@ashwinforga) May 22, 2024

“Ashwin Ramaswami would be a tireless advocate for democracy and his constituents in the Georgia State Senate. The contrast could not be clearer: Ashwin is a former election security expert, and he is running against a MAGA (Make American Great Again) politician alleged to have participated in an effort to steal the 2020 election when Raphael Warnock and I were on the ballot,” said Senator Ossoff.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that democracy is on the ballot in Senate District 48. We need Ashwin in the State Senate – and I’m proud to stand behind him in this race,” Ossoff said.

Thanking the Senator for the endorsement, Ramaswami said, “From delivering billions in Georgia infrastructure upgrades to tackling climate change to strengthening our cybersecurity – Senator Ossoff has been a champion for Georgia.”

Sen. Ossoff is delivering new resources to @VisionToLearn that will help even more Georgia kids get the glasses they need to grow and thrive. pic.twitter.com/gJRnyy3698 — Ossoff’s Office (@SenOssoff) June 14, 2024

“But those successes only go so far if they’re eroded by far-right Republicans like my opponent at the state level,” he said. “I’m so grateful to earn Senator Ossoff’s support, and I look forward to working with him in the fight to expand healthcare access, invest in housing options, and protect our elections from extremists who seek to undermine them,” he added.