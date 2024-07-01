23.9 C
New York
Monday, July 1, 2024
Senator Jon Ossoff endorses Ashwin Ramaswami's candidature for Georgia state senate
News

Senator Jon Ossoff endorses Ashwin Ramaswami’s candidature for Georgia state senate

By: vibhuti

Date:

Ashwin Ramaswami used to work at CISA but quit to run against Shawn Still. (Photo credit: @ashwinforga)

Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Indian-American and the first Gen-Z candidate running for the Georgia state Senate, has received significant support from US Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ramaswami’s opponent, Shawn Still, a current senator, is facing controversy for his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his participation in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

“Ashwin Ramaswami would be a tireless advocate for democracy and his constituents in the Georgia State Senate. The contrast could not be clearer: Ashwin is a former election security expert, and he is running against a MAGA (Make American Great Again) politician alleged to have participated in an effort to steal the 2020 election when Raphael Warnock and I were on the ballot,” said Senator Ossoff.
“It’s not an exaggeration to say that democracy is on the ballot in Senate District 48. We need Ashwin in the State Senate – and I’m proud to stand behind him in this race,” Ossoff said.
Thanking the Senator for the endorsement, Ramaswami said, “From delivering billions in Georgia infrastructure upgrades to tackling climate change to strengthening our cybersecurity – Senator Ossoff has been a champion for Georgia.”

“But those successes only go so far if they’re eroded by far-right Republicans like my opponent at the state level,” he said.   “I’m so grateful to earn Senator Ossoff’s support, and I look forward to working with him in the fight to expand healthcare access, invest in housing options, and protect our elections from extremists who seek to undermine them,” he added.

Senator Ossoff is part of a group that oversees the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Ashwin Ramaswami used to work at CISA but quit to run against Shawn Still. Ramaswami has raised more money than Still, getting over $280,000 for his campaign. He recently graduated from Georgetown University. If he wins, he will be the youngest representative ever in Georgia and the first Indian American to hold this position.

Ramaswami ‘s parents moved to the US from Tamil Nadu in 1990. Generation Z, or Zoomers, are people born between 1997 and 2012.

vibhuti
