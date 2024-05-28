Ashwin Ramaswami wins Georgia Democratic primary, poised to make history

Ashwin Ramaswami has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for Georgia Senate District 48. If elected in the upcoming November elections, Ramaswami would make history as the first Indian American and the first Gen Z state senator in Georgia.

Ramaswami’s candidacy has garnered significant attention and financial support, with his campaign raising $280,000 and maintaining $208,000 in cash on hand. His diverse background in computer science, law, and public service positions him as a strong contender for the general election.

Last night, I won the Democratic primary in Georgia Senate District 48. In November, I’ll face Republican Senator Shawn Still – who was indicted alongside Trump for being a fake elector in 2020. It’s the most flippable State Senate seat in Georgia. Let’s go win this thing. — Ashwin Ramaswami (@ashwinforga) May 22, 2024

Born to Indian immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu, a southern state in India, Ramaswami grew up immersed in both Indian and American cultures. He attended Chinmaya Mission Balavihar, which ignited his passion for Sanskrit and ancient Indian texts. He later graduated from Stanford University with a degree in computer science.

Ramaswami’s professional experience spans work with nonprofits, startups, and small businesses, focusing on leveraging technology for public interest and job creation. He also served at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), contributing to cybersecurity and election security efforts during the 2020 and 2022 elections. Additionally, he worked as a legal fellow in the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

“I’ve always grown up with Indian culture and also American culture growing up as well. I’m a Hindu. I’ve been very interested in Indian culture philosophy my whole life,” he said.

“I’m ready to build an economy that works for working families, ensure every child has the right to a world-class education, pass common sense gun safety laws, protect every family’s freedom to control their reproductive healthcare, and continue to defend our democracy from threats foreign and domestic,” he added.

“I truly believe we can live in that Georgia – that’s why I’m running for Georgia State Senate, It’s time to reduce the extreme polarization in politics and work together on the issues that matter to us. I hope I can count on your support and your vote,” he said.

Ramaswami’s candidacy represents a fresh perspective in Georgia politics, aiming to bridge the divide in an increasingly polarized political landscape. His commitment to addressing key issues and working collaboratively resonates with many voters, making him a promising candidate for the Georgia State Senate.