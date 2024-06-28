22.5 C
New York
Friday, June 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsTV star Hina Khan announces stage three breast cancer diagnosis
News

TV star Hina Khan announces stage three breast cancer diagnosis

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Hina Khan (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Pakistan court dismisses appeal of Imran Khan, wife in illegal marriage case

An Islamabad court has dismissed the appeals of former...
News

Sam Pithroda re-appointed as chairperson of overseas unit of Congress party

The Congress party has reappointed Sam Pithroda as the...
News

Indian truck driver’s interview outside his US mansion sparks viral debate on life abroad

The trends of viral videos are never-ending, there is...
News

USA’s triumph over Pakistan in T20 World Cup boosts cricket’s popularity in America: Ambassador Garcetti

The USA's remarkable victory over Pakistan in the ongoing...
News

IGF Archer-Amish Award: New literary award to honour Indian fiction

Lord Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi have announced the...

TV actress Hina Khan, famous for her roles in shows like *Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai*, revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. In an Instagram post addressing her fans, Khan, 36, confirmed the news.

“Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” Khan stated.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, Khan expressed her determination to fight the disease.

“I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Khan wrote in her Instagram post.

She also requested privacy during this difficult time while thanking her fans for their support and encouragement.

- Advertisement -

Khan, originally from Jammu, has appeared in various reality shows including ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Pakistan court dismisses appeal of Imran Khan, wife in illegal marriage case

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Massive budget of multi-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ leads to high ticket prices

Entertainment 0
Kalki 2898 AD, the highly anticipated film, is already...

Same-sex couple married in India’s Gurgaon, video goes viral

News 0
While India struggles with the same-sex law, after the...

Pakistan court dismisses appeal of Imran Khan, wife in illegal marriage case

News 0
An Islamabad court has dismissed the appeals of former...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc