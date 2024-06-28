TV star Hina Khan announces stage three breast cancer diagnosis

TV actress Hina Khan, famous for her roles in shows like *Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai*, revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. In an Instagram post addressing her fans, Khan, 36, confirmed the news.

“Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” Khan stated.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, Khan expressed her determination to fight the disease.

“I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Khan wrote in her Instagram post.

She also requested privacy during this difficult time while thanking her fans for their support and encouragement.

Khan, originally from Jammu, has appeared in various reality shows including ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.