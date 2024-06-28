22.5 C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Pakistan court dismisses appeal of Imran Khan, wife in illegal marriage case

By: Shelbin MS

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters protest outside the court in Islamabad on June 27, 2024, to demand the release of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. (Photo: Getty Images)

An Islamabad court has dismissed the appeals of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi regarding their convictions in an illegal marriage case. The decision, made by additional district and sessions judge Afzal Majoka, maintains their sentences based on a complaint from Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka.

Maneka alleged that Khan and Bushra Bibi married during her Iddat period, a mandatory waiting period in Islamic law following divorce or the death of a husband. The court’s 10-page order concluded that there were no grounds to suspend the sentence under section 426 Cr.PC, thereby rejecting their petitions.

Khan, 71, has been in Adiala Jail since August last year, initially sentenced in the Toshakhana corruption case, which was later suspended. Now, this ruling means Khan remains incarcerated solely due to the Iddat case.

The verdict prompted protests outside the court by supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who also obstructed a nearby road. PTI leaders have vowed to appeal the decision in the Islamabad High Court, condemning what they deem an unjust ruling.

