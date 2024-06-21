31.8 C
India-US to work together to send a ‘powerful message’ to China: Congressman Michael McCaul

US congressman Michael McCaul (L) with prime minister of India, Narendra Modi (R). (Photo credit: @HouseForeignGOP)

The purpose of enhancing relations of India-US, a team of US lawmakers visited India, before the presidential election in the country. Along with Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Michael McCaul visited India and met Dalai Lama to discuss Tibet-related issues, where China also raised a question. McCaul also met Modi who mentioned India and the US should work together to send a ‘powerful message of deterrence’ to China and ensure democratic countries remain leaders in producing both next-generation weapons and technology.
As a part of the meeting in India’s capital New Delhi as part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation, “I told Prime Minister Modi it is in the strategic interest of both the United States and India to partner together to ensure democratic countries remain the leaders in producing both next-generation weapons and technology,” McCaul, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in a statement here.

“Together we can send a powerful message of deterrence to the Chinese Communist Party because when the world’s two largest democracies stand together, freedom and liberty win out over tyranny and oppression,” the Republican Party lawmaker from Texas said.
McCaul also invited Modi to visit him in Texas by saying, “We have a large Indian diaspora in the Lone Star state, and I let him know he would be welcomed with open arms.” The US Congressional delegation led by him called on Modi on Thursday (20) and congratulated him on his third consecutive term and expressed “deep appreciation” for the scale and transparency of the recently concluded general election in India.
The seven-member delegation called India-US relations the “most consequential” partnership, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.
The delegation supported Modi in strengthening the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in areas like trade, technology, defense, and cultural exchanges. They also met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
The US Congressional delegation arrived in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday and met with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday. The delegation included Nancy Pelosi, Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern, and Ami Bera, along with Michael McCaul.
