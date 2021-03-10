The much-awaited track Har Funn Maula from the movie Koi Jaane Na has been released. The song features Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, and it is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan.

Aamir took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. Along with the link of the song, the actor shared a note which read, “Amin, my friend, you have come a long way since Lagaan. Wishing Bhushan, T-Series and you, all the very best for Koi Jaane Na! Really enjoyed shooting for this song, what an awesome team you have! Ceaser, Bosco, Manoj, Dipankar, Avan, Nanao, Manoshi, Ballu, Adele, Tanishk, Vishaal, Zara, and above all, Elli, who hides all the flaws in my dancing ;-)! And thank you Sneha, Vivek and Juhi, could not have managed without y’all. Hope y’all like the song guys! The film is an exciting (hopefully! Amin don’t let us down!) suspense thriller called Koi Jaane Na, and is due for release in theatres on 2nd April.”

Well, it’s a nice peppy track and has all the elements that can make it a chartbuster. The highlight of the track is Aamir and Elli’s chemistry.

A few days ago, while talking to us Elli had spoken about her experience of working with Aamir. The actress had said, “It’s been amazing. True blessing! I feel extremely blessed that I got this opportunity to work with such a wonderful superstar like Aamir Khan. He is so humble, so great at his art and there’s so much to learn from him, and yes, I am looking forward to that song.”

Directed by Amin Hajee, Koi Jaane Na stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. The movie will be hitting the big screens on 2nd April 2021.