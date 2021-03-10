Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role was all set to hit the big screens in September last year. But, due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed, and a few days ago, there were reports that the film will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Well, the reports have turned out to be true, and today, the OTT platform took to Instagram to announce the release date of Toofaan.

They posted, “weather forecast for this summer: an epic blockbuster – #ToofaanOnPrime. teaser will be dropping on march 12. World premiere, May 21. @excelmovies @romppictures @faroutakhtar @mrunalofficial2016 #PareshRawal @hussain.dalal @ritesh_sid @rakeyshommehra @vjymaurya @ozajay @shankarehsaanloy @zeemusiccompany #JavedAkhtar #AnjumRajabali @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr.”

Toofaan will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 21st May 2021, and the teaser of the movie will be released on 12th March 2021. Apart from Farhan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

It is Akhtar and Mehra’s second film together. The two have earlier worked together in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was a super hit at the box office and it had also got thumbs up from the critics. The expectations from Toofaan are quite high and let’s hope that the film lives up to the expectations.