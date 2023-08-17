‘Gadar 2’ runs riot at domestic box office

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, earned over £3.2 million on the sixth day of its release taking its total domestic box office earnings to £ 26.1 million according to the makers.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

TYPHOON – TSUNAMI – HURRICANE, that’s the power of #Gadar2 at the #BO… Yet another ₹ 30 cr+ day [working day] 🔥🔥🔥… UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr. Total: ₹ 261.35… pic.twitter.com/GOOoVyswaf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2023

The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.

Sharma shared the box office update on his X account on Thursday.

Mohabbatein jab milti hain .. aashirwad jab milta hai .. toh kamaal hota hai .. 6 th day .. collection never before like this .. GOD is v kind 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dxXDoDkc48 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 17, 2023

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Deol)’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army.

The original film was set during the Partition.

