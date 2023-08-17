22.6 C
Entertainment

'Gadar 2' runs riot at domestic box office

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, earned over £3.2 million on the sixth day of its release taking its total domestic box office earnings to £ 26.1 million according to the makers.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.

Sharma shared the box office update on his X account on Thursday.

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Deol)’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army.

The original film was set during the Partition.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

