Japan Ambassador expresses his love for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’

By: Shelbin MS

The Jailer song “Kaavaalaa” featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth has become very popular. After the video of a Japanese man dancing to the song went viral, now Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India created a video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo San in which he is seen shaking his legs on the track.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote in the caption, “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia) My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans.Video courtesy: Japanese Youtuber Mayo San and her team”

Videos of many social media users dancing to this popular song have been posted online.

Earlier also Suzuki posted a video in which he was seen flipping his glasses like Rajnikanth. He was seen taking the help of another person to do it in the right way. He wrote along with the video, Vannakkam!

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics were penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The dance moves of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth and the beats of the song from ‘Jailer’ made it viral and trending.

During the song launch, Tamannaah spoke about the song’s success.

She told ANI, “People have given so much love. The song is trending so much that normally we promote films but now this song has promoted us so much that we literally have to come out and talk about the love that people have given us and made it a trend. Jailer of course is a film that has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. So, it will; definitely reach out to. It’s rooted Tamil film which hopefully will reach out to all the audience.”

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth plays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the film. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

