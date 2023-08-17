22.6 C
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra steps away from her New York-based restaurant

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no longer associated with Sona, her Indian cuisine restaurant which was opened in 2021 in New York City.

A spokesperson for the Citadel star confirmed the news to People magazine.

“Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career.

“Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India,” a representative said in a statement.

The 41-year-old actor will, however, continue to take an interest in the hospitality and food scene.

“Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await,” the spokesperson added.

Maneesh K Goyal, Sona co-founder and Chopra Jonas’ friend and former business partner, said working with the actor was “a dream come true”.

“We’re grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead,” Goyal added.

Sona, which means ‘gold’ in Hindi and got its name after a suggestion from Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, opened while COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

