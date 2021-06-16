Last year, Salman Khan had announced that he will be seen in a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film was supposed to release on Eid this year, but due to the pandemic, the film was postponed.

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the film has been renamed as Bhaijaan and Salman will share the first look of the film on Bakra Eid this year, 21st July 2021.

A source told the tabloid, “Once the situation improves, Salman will come down from his Panvel farmhouse for a photoshoot with the cast. Designer Ashley Rebello has begun planning his look; the superstar will don a white kurta and jeans, sporting a clean-shaven look.”

Reportedly, the film also stars Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz. These actors will be seen playing the role of Salman’s brother in the movie. It is said that the film is a remake of a Tamil movie, and Salman will be seen playing the role a man who doesn’t want to get married as he feels that marriage may create disharmony in the family. But, after his three younger brothers fall in love, they plan to find a match for their elder brother.

“Since the movie focuses on the bond of brotherhood, Salman, Farhad and Sajid feel the title, Bhaijaan, perfectly captures its essence,” the source added.

Revealing about the shoot and the release date, the source told the tabloid, “Come November, the project will roll at a bungalow in ND Studios in Karjat, followed by stints at multiple locations. The makers are targeting a Diwali 2022 release.”

Bhaijaan also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.