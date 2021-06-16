Aditi Rao Hydari started her journey as an actor with the Malayalam film Prajapathi. She later made her debut in Tamil film industry with the movie Sringaram, and finally with the 2009 release Delhi 6, the actress entered Bollywood.

Well, after doing a few Hindi films, the actress made her Telugu debut in the year 2018 with the film Sammohanam. The movie recently completed three years of its release.

Aditi on Instagram posted about the movie, “3 years of #Sammohanam! 3 years ago I trusted my gut and signed my first Telugu film. And I’m so happy I did! A warm fuzzy experience full of laughter and a warm fuzzy film I’ll always be proud of. Thank you vijay aka @isudheerbabu for being the perfect partner in crime. Thank you soooooooo much Mohan Sir @mohanakrishnaindraganti for Sameera, for the endless laughter, for your effortless and impeccable planning. And most importantly in your words Thank you for ‘without hope chasing Aditi till the end of the planet for a narration’ Thank you for my own version of ‘I’m Just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her’ And always always � to all you fans… the real stars ⭐️”

In a statement, the actress said, “Firsts are always special. I heard this story over a phone call with (Director) Mohan Krishna Indraganti. I loved the story and said yes immediately. There were lots of well-meaning people who told me to do a more typical big-ticket film as my first Telugu film. I loved Sammohanam and I went with my gut and I’m so happy that I did it.”

Well, Aditi currently has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in films like Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram.