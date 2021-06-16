Shefali Shah is one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi film industry. Now, she is all set to make her debut as a director with a short film titled Someday.

According to PTI, Someday will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart. The film festival will take place from 21st to 25th July and will be held in a virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Someday is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door. The official logline of the short film reads, “Vidhi, a frontline warrior consumed by the medical situation tormenting us. After 15 days on duty, she comes home to a 7-day quarantine. But, can one call it home, when there’s only distance between her and the one she loves, her mom, who is gradually turning into a relic of herself due to Alzheimer’s. They share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Some real, some imaginary. Their togetherness oscillating between what was, what can’t be, and what may just be Someday.”

Shah, who has also written the film, in a statement said, “It’s a great honour. It was a conscious decision to send Someday to the film festivals across the globe to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction, and the fact that it’s been selected in a prestigious festival is such a big assurance.”

Earlier, in April, Someday was shortlisted for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival’s International Short Film & Video Competition.

Shefali Shah was last seen in Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. She will next be seen in the season two of the Netflix’s series Delhi Crime.