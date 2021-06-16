After making a mark in the international markets, the show MasterChef came to India in 2010. We have already seen the six seasons of MasterChef India, and now, the show is all set to get its multiple regional versions.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting the Tamil version of MasterChef, and now, it has been revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia will host the MasterChef Telugu.

Bhatia, who will make her television debut with the show, said in a statement, “I can’t wait to treat myself to all the exotic culinary delights on set. It’s going to be extremely exciting and gratifying.”

The show will be shot at film city in Bidadi, Karnataka, where a massive set has been made with the requirements of the show. While Star India has the rights for producing MasterChef India in Hindi, Sun TV Network has bagged the satellite rights for producing the regional versions of the show.

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the show’s Malayalam and Kannada versions of MasterChef respectively.

Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia’s other projects; the actress will be seen in films like Seetimaarr, Maestro, Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, Bole Chudiyan and That Is Mahalakshmi.