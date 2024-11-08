14.2 C
New York
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsElon Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson plans to leave US following...
News

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson plans to leave US following Trump’s victory

By: vibhuti

Date:

Wilson, who now advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and progressive values, has become an outspoken critic of Musk's views. (Photo credit: @_vivian_jenna_wilson_)

Related stories

News

Black students in the US targeted by racist texts after historic election, prompting FBI involvement

The day following the historic 2024 presidential election, Black...
News

Canada ends 10-year tourist Visa as immigration policy tightens under Trudeau administration

Canada has revised its tourist visa policies, ending the...
News

Indian-American community supports Trump’s leadership and policies after historic election victory

Members of the Indian-American community welcomed Donald Trump’s victory...
News

Health concerns rise for astronaut Sunita Williams amid extended space mission

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space...
News

Indian-American business icons rally behind Trump’s victory, pledge stronger US-India ties

Following Donald Trump’s recent victory, key Indian-American leaders and...

Since 2022, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, has remained vocal about her discontent with her father and her experiences growing up under his care.

Her recent announcement to leave the United States, following Donald Trump’s election victory, underscores her discomfort with the country’s political climate and her strained relationship with Musk. Taking to Threads, Wilson shared her thoughts on Trump’s win, explaining how this new chapter in U.S. politics has intensified her desire to leave the country.

In a candid post on Wednesday (6), Wilson expressed, “I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States.” Elaborating on her concerns, she added, “Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

 

View on Threads

 

Wilson has been outspoken about her tumultuous relationship with her father, Elon Musk, whom she described as a “serial adulterer” and criticized for what she called “toxic” parenting.

- Advertisement -

During an interview with NBC, she recounted a particularly distressing childhood memory from a fourth-grade road trip. “We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars—I don’t remember which one—and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she recalled. “It was cruel.”

The rift between Wilson and Musk has only deepened with her public transition and vocal support for social justice causes. Musk, who has been critical of “woke” ideology, reportedly had a hard time accepting her identity, often referring to her by her birth name, a practice known as “deadnaming,” which is considered disrespectful in the transgender community.

In a discussion with psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk remarked on his estranged relationship with Wilson, saying, “I lost my son, essentially.… My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus … so I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

Wilson, who now advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and progressive values, has become an outspoken critic of Musk’s views. She described Musk’s opinions on wealth and social justice as polar opposites to her own, stating that he once called her a “full communist” who believed “anyone rich is evil.” For Wilson, these political and ideological differences go beyond just family disputes, contributing to a more profound alienation from her father.

Her statements come amid Musk’s broader campaign against “woke” ideologies and social justice movements, which he claims are detrimental to society. Frequently using his platform, Musk criticizes movements he views as embodying “woke” ideals, positioning himself as a staunch defender of free speech and traditional values.

Wilson’s decision to leave the U.S. highlights a growing divide in the country over issues related to gender, identity, and social justice. For her, Trump’s election only emphasizes this divide, reinforcing her belief that the U.S. may not be a welcoming place for those who, like her, represent marginalized communities.

Despite Musk’s tremendous wealth and influence as the world’s richest person, his relationship with his daughter remains strained, with Wilson attributing much of this distance to Musk’s views and actions.

As the political landscape in the U.S. continues to shift, Wilson’s departure reflects the broader struggles faced by transgender individuals and advocates of progressive ideologies in an increasingly polarized society. Her public comments and decision to leave signal her strong conviction in her beliefs and her desire to seek a place where she feels her identity and values are respected and supported.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American community supports Trump’s leadership and policies after historic election victory
Next article
Canada ends 10-year tourist Visa as immigration policy tightens under Trudeau administration

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Black students in the US targeted by racist texts after historic election, prompting FBI involvement

News 0
The day following the historic 2024 presidential election, Black...

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul announce pregnancy

Entertainment 0
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul thrilled their fans with...

Prabhas signs multi-film deal with ‘Salaar’ makers Hombale Films

Entertainment 0
Tollywood star Prabhas has inked a major three-film deal...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc