Canada ends 10-year tourist Visa as immigration policy tightens under Trudeau administration

Canada has revised its tourist visa policies, ending the practice of routinely issuing 10-year, multiple-entry visas to foreign visitors. This shift, announced Wednesday (6) by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), aligns with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent measures to reduce immigration numbers and ease pressures on Canadian infrastructure, including housing and healthcare systems.

In the new guidelines, immigration officers will assess applicants’ intentions and ability to fund their visit to Canada, alongside other factors, allowing for discretion over whether to issue single-entry or multiple-entry visas.

The IRCC explained the updated approach, stating: “Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document. Officers may exercise their judgment in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa, and in determining the validity period.”

The updated guidance also emphasizes applicants’ ties to their home country, such as employment, family obligations, and compliance with previous visa terms, aiming to ensure that visitors return to their home countries after their permitted stay. Multiple-entry visas may be issued for shorter durations and could be adjusted based on passport expiry dates.

This policy shift reflects Canada’s efforts to manage migration as it grapples with an unprecedented rate of population growth, which has exacerbated strains on essential services. In 2023, Canada’s population grew by 1.27 million people, marking a 3.2 percent increase, the highest annual growth rate since 1957.

Statistics Canada attributes much of this surge to the influx of temporary workers and international students, which significantly inflated the country’s population beyond the levels seen in the previous decade. Had temporary residents been excluded, Canada’s population growth would have only reached a third of the 2023 figure.

Trudeau’s initial approach following the COVID-19 pandemic supported open immigration, particularly for temporary workers and students. Over 800,000 of the nearly one million newcomers in 2023 were non-permanent residents, a group that included both temporary foreign workers and students.

This policy was intended to stimulate economic recovery by filling workforce gaps and boosting educational institutions. However, the rapid increase in international arrivals quickly revealed limitations in Canada’s infrastructure, with affordable housing and healthcare accessibility emerging as primary concerns.

Acknowledging these constraints, the Trudeau administration has begun revising its immigration strategies. In January 2024, IRCC reduced the annual cap on international students from 500,000 to 360,000, citing the strain on housing and public services.

The government also introduced provincial quotas to manage the number of international students per region. This action is expected to alleviate pressure on major urban centers, where high rental costs and limited housing options have been impacted by increased demand from student populations.

As IRCC outlined, “Rapid increases in the number of international students arriving in Canada also puts pressure on housing, healthcare, and other services.”

In line with these changes, Canada has also reversed prior expansions to its temporary worker permits, effective August 2024. As the Canadian labor market experiences a stabilization of workforce requirements, there has been a shift in focus to permanent residency targets, now set to taper down in response to evolving population demands.

In October 2024, the Trudeau administration adjusted its goals for new permanent residents, reducing its 2025 target from 500,000 to 395,000 and its 2026 goal from 500,000 to 380,000. By 2027, the target is anticipated to drop further to 365,000 new permanent residents annually.

Canada’s recalibration of immigration policies highlights a balancing act between economic demands and infrastructure limits. Although these reductions may limit opportunities for prospective immigrants and international students, they aim to establish a sustainable equilibrium for Canada’s growth, ensuring that essential services can better accommodate future demands.

This comprehensive update to Canada’s immigration and visa policies, including adjustments in tourist visa issuance, reflects the administration’s response to mounting infrastructural and economic challenges.

By controlling the rate of immigration and adjusting residency goals, Canada aims to preserve a balanced environment that benefits both residents and newcomers while meeting long-term economic and social objectives.