25.2 C
New York
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsFormer NYC Covid adviser Dr. Jay K. Varma caught ignoring own public...
News

Former NYC Covid adviser Dr. Jay K. Varma caught ignoring own public health guidelines

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Health Department Dr. Jay Varma speaks at a press conference in front of 546 West 147th Street on October 25, 2014 in New York City. After returning to New York City from Guinea, where he was working with Doctors Without Borders treating Ebola patients, Dr. Craig Spencer was quarantined after showing symptoms consistent with the virus. Spencer was taken to Bellevue hospital to undergo testing where he was officially diagnosed with the Ebola virus on October 23. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

Related stories

Dr. Jay K. Varma, who led New York City’s pandemic response as senior public health adviser under Mayor Bill de Blasio, is facing backlash after a hidden-camera video revealed he violated the same Covid-19 guidelines he promoted.

The video, posted by conservative podcaster Steven Crowder, shows Dr. Varma boasting about attending sex parties and a dance gathering under a Wall Street bank during the height of the pandemic, while he was urging New Yorkers to stay home. Dr. Varma acknowledged the recordings but claimed they were “spliced, diced and taken out of context,” and admitted to attending three gatherings between August 2020 and June 2021.

At the time, strict public health measures in New York included mandatory indoor masking, school closures, and bans on indoor dining. As a key figure in implementing these policies, Dr. Varma’s actions have sparked outrage, reminiscent of other pandemic-era controversies involving public officials, such as Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s infamous French Laundry dinner. Republican minority leader of the City Council, Joseph Borelli, criticized the hypocrisy, saying it undermined the public health measures Varma championed.

“I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time,” Dr. Varma said in his statement.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam poised to make history in US Congress

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Kareena Kapoor praises her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor for his role in superhit film ‘Jab We Met’

Entertainment 0
Although Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met was released 17...

Netflix secures streaming rights for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam movie ‘Thug Life’ in a $18.07 deal

Entertainment 0
The highly anticipated film Thug Life, a collaboration between...

Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam poised to make history in US Congress

News 0
Suhas Subramanyam, a 37-year-old Indian-American politician, is on the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc