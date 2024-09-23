US returns 297 stolen antiquities to India as part of Modi’s visit 

In a significant gesture of cultural diplomacy, the United States formally returned 297 antiquities to India during prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit. This handover, which took place in a ceremonial setting alongside President Joe Biden in Delaware, marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore India’s rich historical heritage stolen or trafficked over the years.

The Indian government has expressed gratitude for this support, emphasizing the importance of these artefacts, stating, “These objects are not just part of India’s historical material culture, but formed the inner core of its civilisation and consciousness.”

The returned artefacts span a vast historical timeframe, dating from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE, and originate from various regions across India. A notable majority of these items are terracotta works from eastern India, reflecting the artistic heritage of that area. Additionally, the collection includes artefacts made of stone, metal, wood, and ivory.

Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India. @POTUS @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/0jziIYZ1GO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024

Among the notable pieces returned are a sandstone Apsara from central India dating back to the 10th-11th century CE, a bronze Jain Tirthankar from the 15th-16th century CE, a terracotta vase from the 3rd-4th century CE, and an anthropomorphic figure crafted in copper from north India, which dates back to 2000-1800 BCE. These items not only highlight the artistic prowess of ancient Indian craftsmen but also serve as vital links to the country’s cultural narrative.

The return of these antiquities is part of a larger effort that has seen fruitful results from Modi’s previous visits to the US, focusing on the repatriation of stolen cultural heritage. The recent handover includes items traced back to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met).

- Advertisement -

This investigation revealed that a trove of 77 pieces at the Met was linked to Subhash Kapoor, an antique dealer currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in Tamil Nadu for smuggling antiquities.

In March 2023, the Met announced it would transfer 15 sculptures for return to India after discovering that these works were illegally removed from the country. Among these notable pieces were the Celestial Dancer, a 1st-century BCE Yakshi Terracotta from West Bengal, and a bronze sculpture depicting God Revanta returning from the hunt, dating to the 10th century CE. These items were highlighted in the earlier investigation and were eagerly anticipated by cultural heritage advocates.

The broader context of this repatriation is framed by the Cultural Property Agreement signed between India and the US, which emphasizes mutual cooperation in intercepting and returning smuggled goods.

As stated in the joint communiqué following Modi’s official visit, “The US will do all that is within its power to intercept smuggled goods at the border and return them expeditiously.”

The Indian government recognizes that the restitution of cultural property is becoming increasingly significant in enhancing India-US cultural understanding and exchange. Since 2016, the US has returned a substantial number of antiquities to India, with ten items returned in 2016, 157 in 2021, and 105 in 2023.

The total count of artefacts returned to India by the US now stands at 578, making it the highest number of cultural artefacts returned by any country to India.

This recent handover not only symbolizes a commitment to rectifying historical injustices but also reinforces the importance of cultural heritage in fostering international relations. As more artefacts find their way back to their rightful home, the narrative of India’s rich history continues to unfold, bridging the past with the present.