Tropical storm Helene expected to strengthen, potential hurricane threat to Florida and Gulf Coast

A developing weather system in the northwest Caribbean Sea, dubbed Invest 97L, is being closely monitored as it is likely to form into Tropical Storm Helene within the next day. The storm has the potential to intensify into a strong hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast, most likely by Thursday (26).

Currently, a broad area of low pressure is located in the western Caribbean Sea, where thunderstorms are becoming more organized. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has dispatched a Hurricane Hunter mission to assess the system further.

Forecast models suggest Helene may impact areas such as Cancún, Cozumel, and western Cuba by Tuesday (24), bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

By Wednesday (25), Helene is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico, likely as a hurricane. High surf and rainbands could begin affecting Florida’s Gulf Coast as early as midweek.

Landfall is projected to occur on Thursday (26), with the most likely targets ranging from Florida’s Big Bend to the Panhandle. However, the storm’s impacts, including storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rainfall, may be felt far from the center. Residents from Louisiana to Florida are advised to stay informed and prepare for possible changes in the forecast.

The storm’s intensity could reach Category 3 status due to the exceptionally warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which provide fuel for tropical systems. Additionally, favorable upper-level winds may allow for further strengthening.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the Southeast, especially Thursday (26) and Friday (27), with flash flooding a concern in vulnerable areas. Although the full impact of storm surge and wind damage remains uncertain, residents in the path of the storm should prepare for significant rainfall and potential flooding.