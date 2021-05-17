The second wave of Covid-19 has affected India a lot. Many celebrities from down South have succumbed to the virus, and this morning we got the news that actor Nitish Veera passed away due to Covid-19.

Nitish Veera had featured in movies like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Kaala, Asuran and others. Many South celebrities took to social media to mourn the actor’s demise.

Dhanush, who worked with him in Asuran, tweeted, “This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother.”

Vishnu Vishal wrote, “#RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this… Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you…”

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj posted, “Rest in peace ACTOR #NithishVeera brother…. Folded hands So Saddening…”

Actor Krishna tweeted, “Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe.”

Nitish Veera’s last film will be Vijay Sethupathi starrer Laabam. Sethupathi also tweeted, “#RIPNitishVeera.”

We pray that Nitish Veera’s soul rests in peace.