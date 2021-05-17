Miss Universe 2020 competition which was supposed to take place in May last year was postponed to May this year due to Covid-19. Finally, the event took place on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020 and Miss India Adline Castelino become the 3rd runner-up at the competition.

In her final statement, while speaking about Free Speech and Right to Protest, Castelino stated, “We have seen many protests in the recent days. Especially, I want to point out the protests that women have made throughout the years with equal rights and till today we lack in them. Because protests helps us in raise our voice against what’s happening, against inequality, it helps minorities in any democracy to raise their voice. So, the protest is very important. But what’s not important is when you use it, use it with power because with every right comes a responsibility.”

Miss Diva Universe India also congratulated Castelino via its official Twitter page. The post read, “India places 3rd Runner Up at @MissUniverse! Our hearts are filled with immense pride for our LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, @AdlineCastelino who has done such an exceptional job at the Miss Universe Pageant! We couldn’t have asked for a better representative than you.”