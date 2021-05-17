Last year in July, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Now, one more film of the actress is all set to release on OTT platform.

Vidya starrer Sherni will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform in June this year.

The actress took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. She tweeted, “Fearless as she steps out into the world! Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin Meet #SherniOnPrime in June. @tseriesfilms @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 @AasthaTiku #AmitMasurkar .”

The first look poster of the Amit Masurkar directorial looks quite intriguing and it looks like we will get to see Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar.

A few months ago, while talking to Times Of India about Sherni getting an OTT release, Vidya had stated, “Shakuntala Devi released in July, and now because of the pandemic, I don’t know whether my upcoming film Sherni will release in theatres or on an OTT platform. But after a few months, the film will definitely release.”

Shakuntala Devi had received a good response and Vidya’s performance in it was appreciated a lot. Now, we wait to see what response Sherni will be getting.

Apart from Sherni, Vidya currently has no film that is officially announced. A few days ago, there were reports that the actress will be teaming up for a movie with the makers of her film Tumhari Sulu. However, there’s no official announcement about it.