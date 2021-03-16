Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak (2020), currently has some exciting projects in her pocket. She is presently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ action thriller Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress had joined the sets of Pathan after completing Dharma Productions’ untitled film which Shakun Batra has directed. It also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Pathan, which reunites Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year (2014), is expected to wrap up by the month of June. After completing the Siddharth Anand directorial, the actress will move on to commence work of filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s untitled sci-fi film which also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in principal roles. She has reportedly allotted 75 days to the big-ticket film.

Right after wrapping up the Nag Ashwin directorial, Padukone is begin work on the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern (2015), which she is also co-producing. According to fresh reports, Badhaai Ho (2018) fame Amit Sharma has come onboard to direct the remake.

Sharing more details, a source tells, “They were contemplating on multiple names, but finally, zeroed in on Amit Sharma as the director. Sharma in the past has helmed Badhaai Ho and is currently on the verge of completing the Ajay Devgn fronted sport biopic, Maidaan. The team of The Intern unanimously felt that Amit is the best choice for the film and the director too is in sync with the vision to bring the classic to India. In-fact, he has already prepared a draft for his adaptation and will develop it further once Maidaan is wrapped up in a fortnight.”

The remake is expected to hit the shooting floor around the month of November. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Amit Sharma, Deepika Padukone, The Intern, Maidaan