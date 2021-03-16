According to reports, Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has come onboard to score music for Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited film Heropanti 2, which was announced in February 2020.

As the title suggests, Heropanti 2 is a sequel to the 2014 romantic action film Heropanti which launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the project under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On Tiger Shroff’s birthday earlier this month, the makers had announced that Heropanti 2 will arrive in theatres on December 3, 2021. Now, the news is coming in that the makers have roped in AR Rahman to compose music for the film, while lyricist Mehboob will pen the lyrics.

This will be a reunion of sorts for Rahman, Mehboob and director Ahmed Khan as the trio had previously worked together on the superhit film Rangeela (1995), directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Sharing more details, a source in the know tells a publication, “Rahman will not only be composing the songs but will also create the background score for the entire movie. He is expected to compose 5 songs for the film.”

Heropanti 2 is expected to get off the ground soon. The team is presently busy working on pre-production. In addition to Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

Sutaria and Shroff are set to share the screen space for the second time after Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 (2019), which marked the former’s debut in Bollywood.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Shroff will also be seen in Ganapath and Rambo. Sutaria, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of Tadap, which also stars debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead role. The actress also plays the female lead in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

