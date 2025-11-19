Deepika Padukone says big-budget films no longer influence her choices

Highlights:

Deepika Padukone says £50 million budgets no longer determine her decisions

Confirms exits from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD

Prioritizes fair compensation, manageable hours, and stronger support for emerging talent

Critiques overwork culture in Bollywood - Advertisement -

Next appears in King with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone says she has reached a point in her career where the scale of a film is no longer the deciding factor. Known for leading some of Bollywood’s most commercially successful titles, she told Harper’s Bazaar that her focus now is on meaningful work and fair treatment in the industry. Her comments were made in the context of her exits from the big-budget films Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika said high-value projects do not automatically appeal to her. “It’s not about £10 million (₹100 crore) films, or even £50–60 million (₹500–600 crore) ones anymore,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. She added that financial offers are not enough if the project does not align with her values. “Anything that doesn’t feel true to me doesn’t cut it. Some projects may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I’ll stand by it.”

Reports have indicated that her decision to leave Spirit and Kalki came after disagreements related to compensation and extended work hours. She was reported to have asked for eight-hour shifts and fair pay, terms that were not agreed upon.

Deepika and Her Shift Toward Fair Pay and Better Work Culture

Deepika’s current approach reflects a broader reassessment of her career priorities. Through her production company, KA Productions, she has supported films such as Chhapaak and 83. She said her aim is to invest in strong stories and creators who need backing. “What excites me is empowering writers, directors, and new producers. That feels meaningful to me now,” she said.

She noted that she is willing to take on smaller projects if the story or team resonates with her. Integrity, transparency and trust, she said, take precedence over budget size or box-office expectations. This shift marks a clear move toward valuing collaborative environments over high-stakes commercial targets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar India (@bazaarindia)

Deepika on Overwork and the Need for Manageable Hours in Bollywood

Deepika also addressed the industry’s demanding work schedules. She said Bollywood has normalized long hours and blurred boundaries between dedication and burnout. “We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the body and mind. Only when you’re healthy can you give your best.”

Her recent decisions support this position. Stepping back from environments where the workload exceeds reasonable limits is now part of her professional strategy. She added, “Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one.”

Her comments contribute to ongoing discussions about labor practices in entertainment industries, where concerns about health, fair wages and scheduling continue to increase.

What’s Next for Deepika as She Chooses Purpose Over Scale

Deepika’s evolving priorities have drawn attention because they contrast with the emphasis placed on large-scale Bollywood productions. While big-budget films continue to dominate public attention, Deepika has made it clear that the experience of making a film matters more than its commercial profile.

She will next be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about how she evaluates projects today, she said, “The experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

Her comments reflect a shift that may influence how other actors evaluate their own careers. As she focuses on people-first filmmaking, fair pay, and sustainable work practices, Deepika is setting a clear standard for the next phase of her career. The move also indicates how leading actors are using their influence to advocate for improved conditions across the broader industry.