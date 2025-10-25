Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share first photos of daughter Dua

Highlights:

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share first official photos of their daughter, Dua.

The family wears matching Sabyasachi outfits for Diwali 2025.

Fans debate whether Dua resembles Deepika or Ranveer more.

Dua’s maternal aunt reveals her nickname is “Tingu.” - Advertisement -

The name Dua means “prayers” in Arabic and “love” in Albanian.

This marks the first public glimpse of Dua, who has been kept away from cameras since birth.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared the first official photos of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The family images, taken by designer Sabyasachi, were released on social media during Diwali 2025. This marked the first public appearance of Dua, giving fans a glimpse into one of Bollywood’s most private family moments.

Dua Makes Her Debut in Matching Sabyasachi Outfits

For Diwali, Deepika and Dua wore matching red anarkalis, while Ranveer Singh opted for an ivory ensemble with a beaded necklace and a small brooch. The photos were posted on Sabyasachi’s official Instagram account, showing the full family together. The coordinated outfits highlighted the festive spirit and brought attention to Dua, making her the centerpiece of the images.

Deepika Padukone has long been associated with Sabyasachi, wearing his designs for magazines, runways, and even her wedding in Lake Como. This year, she chose the designer once again for the family Diwali photos. The choice reinforced a consistent style preference for important family milestones and public appearances.

Fans React to Dua’s First Appearance

The release of Dua’s photos quickly drew attention on social media. Fans debated which parent the toddler resembles more. Comments included: “She has Deepika’s eyes and dimples, but Ranveer’s expressions.” Others pointed out more of Ranveer’s facial features.

Several celebrities also responded. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, “God bless. Baby Dua is a perfect mix of mumma and papa,” while actress Bipasha Basu called her “mini mamma.” The reactions highlighted the widespread public interest in Dua and the family’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Dua’s Nickname and Meaning

Dua’s maternal aunt, Anisha Padukone, shared her niece’s nickname, calling her ‘Tingu’ and describing her as “a piece of her heart.” The name Dua holds multiple meanings. In Arabic, it means “prayers,” while in Albanian, it translates to “love.” This dual significance aligns with the sentiment expressed by family and fans alike, emphasizing Dua’s special place in the lives of her parents.

The Significance of Sharing Dua’s First Photos

Since her birth, Deepika and Ranveer have kept Dua out of the public eye. Their decision to share these photos during Diwali allowed fans a rare glimpse into their family life while maintaining privacy. The images portray a simple and joyful moment, with all three members of the family dressed in festive attire and sharing smiles.

The coordinated Sabyasachi outfits and the natural family poses make the photographs notable not just as a first look at Dua but also as a cultural moment. For fans, this Diwali marked a new milestone: witnessing the introduction of Bollywood’s youngest star.

Dua Captures Hearts Across Social Media

The photos quickly circulated across Instagram and other platforms, with followers expressing admiration for Dua’s appearance and the family’s festive presentation. Dua’s combination of innocence and style made her an instant focus of discussion, and her nickname, ‘Tingu,’ added an affectionate layer to the public perception of the toddler.

By releasing these images, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh balanced public interest with personal privacy. The first official photographs of Dua reflect a careful presentation of family life, style, and tradition while celebrating Diwali 2025.