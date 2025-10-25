Grace Wales Bonner becomes first black woman to lead ‘Hermès Menswear’

Highlights:

British designer Grace Wales Bonner named creative director of Hermès menswear.

First Black woman to lead design at a major European fashion house.

Succeeds Véronique Nichanian, who led Hermès menswear for 37 years.

Debut Hermès collection scheduled for January 2027.

Will continue to run her own label alongside her Hermès role.

Known for blending sharp tailoring with cultural and identity-driven design.

Past collaborations include Adidas, MoMA exhibitions, and dressing high-profile clients like Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, and Jeff Goldblum.

British designer Grace Wales Bonner has been appointed creative director of Hermès menswear, marking a historic moment in European fashion. She succeeds Véronique Nichanian, who spent 37 years shaping the house’s menswear identity. Wales Bonner, 35, from London, is the first Black woman to hold a top design position at a major European fashion house. Her appointment signals a new chapter for Hermès, combining the brand’s heritage with a contemporary cultural perspective.

Grace Wales Bonner: A Historic Appointment at Hermès

Wales Bonner’s appointment has attracted widespread attention across the fashion industry. Industry insiders note the significance of a heritage house like Hermès choosing a designer known for blending tradition with modern cultural references. Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Hermès’ general artistic director, said her perspective will “meld the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now.”

Her appointment comes as Hermès seeks to balance its long-standing tradition with fresh creative voices. Nichanian, who has been at Hermès since 1988, will present her final collection in Paris in January 2026. Following that, Wales Bonner will officially take the reins, bringing her own vision to one of the world’s most recognized luxury brands.

Grace Wales Bonner’s Design Vision

Wales Bonner is known for combining sharp tailoring with casual, modern elements like track jackets. Her work often explores themes of culture, identity, and diaspora, integrating art and music into fashion. This perspective is expected to influence her upcoming Hermès collections, with insiders suggesting that her debut in January 2027 could introduce subtle cultural references while remaining wearable and consistent with Hermès’ classic DNA.

Her past collaborations demonstrate her creative range. She has worked with Adidas, presented exhibitions at MoMA, and dressed high-profile clients including Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, and Jeff Goldblum. Wales Bonner’s designs often reflect thoughtful craftsmanship paired with modern cultural storytelling, a combination that aligns with Hermès’ emphasis on quality and legacy.

Balancing Hermès and Her Own Label

Since launching her eponymous label in 2014, Wales Bonner has developed a reputation for innovative menswear that combines craft with conceptual design. She has also been recognized with an MBE for her contributions to fashion. Her label has featured in prominent galleries such as the Serpentine Galleries and included collaborations with global brands like Adidas.

Taking on Hermès’ menswear creative director role while continuing her own label will be a significant undertaking. However, Wales Bonner has expressed enthusiasm for the challenge. She described the role as “a dream realised” and said she feels “deeply honoured” to join Hermès.

Industry Reaction to Grace Wales Bonner’s Appointment

The fashion world responded quickly to the announcement. Vogue highlighted that many insiders had expected Hermès to promote internally, making Wales Bonner’s appointment a notable and unexpected move. The decision has been seen as a positive step toward diversification in luxury fashion, and as an opportunity to introduce fresh ideas while respecting Hermès’ established identity.

Luxury fashion insiders have expressed optimism that Wales Bonner’s perspective will modernize Hermès menswear without compromising the brand’s reputation for craftsmanship and timeless design. Her appointment is seen as a rare opportunity to combine heritage with contemporary cultural insight.

The Future of Hermès Menswear

Wales Bonner’s first Hermès collection is scheduled for January 2027. Expectations are high that her work will introduce a blend of classic tailoring, cultural nuance, and modern aesthetics. Her appointment is both a milestone for representation in luxury fashion and a strategic move for Hermès as it evolves in a competitive global market.

Véronique Nichanian leaves a legacy of decades of refined style, and Grace Wales Bonner steps into the role with the challenge of balancing innovation and tradition. Her appointment not only represents a personal achievement but also reflects the growing recognition of diverse creative voices in European fashion houses.