Dakota Johnson to direct first feature film ‘A Tree Is Blue’

Filming begins in November in Los Angeles with a £10 million (₹1.38 billion) budget, supported by California tax credits of £2.4 million (₹275 million).

Dakota Johnson is making her feature-length directorial debut with A Tree Is Blue, a teen coming-of-age drama. The film has attracted attention for its cast, which now includes Charli XCX and Jessica Alba. Vanessa Burghardt, Johnson’s co-star in Cha Cha Real Smooth, wrote the script and may also appear on screen. Filming is set to begin next month in Los Angeles with a £10 million (₹1.38 billion) budget, funded by Rivulet.

Dakota Johnson Steps Behind the Camera

Dakota Johnson, known for her acting roles in The Materialists and her production work on Splitsville, has been preparing to move into directing for some time. She previously directed the short film Loser Baby, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. A Tree Is Blue marks her first full-length feature, produced under her TeaTime Pictures banner alongside Ro Donnelly and Sam Racanelli. Rob Paris and Mike Witherill are producing for Rivulet, with Hyunji Ward and Rick Steele serving as executive producers.

“It’s really close to my heart,” Dakota Johnson said at Karlovy Vary, hinting at the project last summer. “Vanessa played my daughter in Cha Cha Real Smooth. She’s incredible and the story deserves care.”

What ‘A Tree Is Blue’ Is About

The film follows a teenager on the autism spectrum who is seeking independence after high school. Vanessa Burghardt drew on her own experiences to write the script, creating a story that explores independence, friendship, and summer adventures. The narrative focuses on the challenges and triumphs of growing up, highlighting the balance between personal freedom and familial relationships.

Charli XCX and Jessica Alba Join Dakota Johnson’s Project

Charli XCX and Jessica Alba are confirmed to join the cast of A Tree Is Blue. Charli XCX has increasingly explored acting alongside her music career, with credits including Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, and A24’s The Moment. She has also worked on film scores, bringing a creative perspective to the project.

Jessica Alba’s recent work includes Netflix’s Trigger Warning, and she is set to appear alongside Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, and Al Pacino in Maserati: The Brothers. Both actors bring experience and visibility, complementing the emerging talent featured in the film.

Filming and Production Details

Production of A Tree Is Blue begins in November in Los Angeles. CAA Media Finance is handling sales, while California tax credits of £2.4 million (₹275 million) help manage production costs. Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Charli XCX, and Jessica Alba are represented by CAA, UTA, and other agencies, ensuring coordination for the project’s launch.

The production aims for a balance between small-scale storytelling and high-quality cinematic execution. Its mix of experienced actors and fresh talent positions it as a film that could resonate both critically and commercially.

Why Dakota Johnson’s Directorial Debut Matters

Dakota Johnson’s move into directing is noteworthy because she is transitioning from a successful acting and producing career into full-length feature direction. Her prior work on short films and involvement in production demonstrates a careful, deliberate approach. With A Tree Is Blue, Johnson is taking on a project that is personal, socially relevant, and artistically ambitious.

This film allows Dakota Johnson to highlight diverse experiences and perspectives, particularly the story of a teen on the autism spectrum, an area rarely explored in mainstream teen dramas. By focusing on character-driven storytelling, she is positioning herself as a filmmaker committed to authenticity and thoughtful narratives.

Anticipated Impact and Audience Interest

A Tree Is Blue is likely to attract attention from audiences interested in contemporary teen stories, inclusive narratives, and character-driven drama. The casting of Charli XCX and Jessica Alba increases visibility and appeal, while the film’s themes of independence, friendship, and self-discovery resonate with a wide audience.

Filming in Los Angeles, supported by tax credits and an experienced production team, ensures that the project will have professional resources while maintaining its intimate, character-focused approach. Dakota Johnson’s debut is positioned to make a mark both in Hollywood and in independent film circuits.