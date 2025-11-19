Priyanka Chopra shares new ‘Varanasi’ photos with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj as global buzz builds ahead of launch

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra releases new Varanasi photos featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj

International promotional efforts for the film start nearly a year early

Cast members appear together during overseas media interactions

Priyanka calls Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj "legends"

First teaser has triggered extensive fan analysis and online chatter

Priyanka Chopra strengthened the momentum around Varanasi by sharing new photos from the film’s early promotional activities abroad. She described the experience as a “privilege” at a time when the project has already attracted widespread online attention following SS Rajamouli’s release of the first teaser. The images feature Priyanka, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj during international media engagements, adding to the rising global interest in the trio’s collaboration.

Rajamouli is known for extended promotional cycles, but starting the Varanasi tour this early stands out even by his standards. The cast has begun meeting international media nearly one year before the scheduled release. The approach is seen as part of a larger strategy to position Varanasi as a major global launch.

Priyanka Shares New Photos as Interest in Varanasi Rises Worldwide

Priyanka shared a selfie on Tuesday alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj. The picture circulated quickly on social media, reflecting the strong global interest surrounding the film. Priyanka noted that it is not common for her to be photographed with two major stars from the Telugu and Malayalam industries during an informal moment of an early promotional tour.

Her caption described Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj as “legends,” a term she rarely uses. She added that promoting Varanasi with them and Rajamouli “almost a year ahead” has been “exhilarating”. The post contributed to rising global attention as fans track developments from the film’s ongoing promotional activities.

During an appearance in Hyderabad last week, Priyanka commented on Prithviraj’s contrasting on-screen and off-screen personas, noting that while he appears intimidating in his villain role, he is the opposite in person. She also said Mahesh Babu and her family supported her during her time in the city for filming.



Priyanka and the Cast Gain Momentum as Teaser Fuels Online Discussion

The Varanasi teaser reveals limited details about the storyline. This has prompted fans to analyze frames closely, leading to speculation that the film may include a time-travel element, though there has been no confirmation from the cast or the director.

Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Priyanka portrays Mandakini, and Prithviraj appears as Kumbha. A single frame showing Mahesh in the form of Lord Rama has already become a major point of discussion. Rajamouli said the shot gave him goosebumps and called the Ramayana sequence one of his standout creative elements in the film.

Even with strong online activity, the production team has not disclosed more footage. The limited information has encouraged further speculation as viewers continue to study the teaser.

Why Varanasi Marks a Significant Moment for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s work across Hollywood and Indian cinema consistently generates attention, but Varanasi is notable because it is her first full collaboration with Rajamouli. Given the director’s global reach, her involvement is receiving increased focus during the early promotional phase.

The film is scheduled for a Sankranthi 2027 release. The cast is expected to conduct another round of interviews in India later this winter, though specific dates have not been announced.

As the early international campaign continues, Priyanka’s presence, Rajamouli’s established reputation, and the cross-industry cast position Varanasi as a major global release in the making. The sustained online engagement indicates that the film will remain a central topic of discussion as it moves toward its 2027 debut.