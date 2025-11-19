Highlights:

Lilliput Church of England Infant School says references to demons conflict with its “Christian ethos.”

Acting head says children may continue listening at home with parental consent.

KPop Demon Hunters remains Netflix’s most-watched film, with four Billboard Top 10 hits.

Parents describe the school decision as "ridiculous" and "unfair."

A primary school in Dorset has restricted pupils from singing songs from the animated Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters, saying its references to demons do not align with the school’s Christian foundation. The decision has led to a local dispute between staff and parents, even as the film maintains global popularity.

Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole sent a letter to families last week advising them to discourage children from performing or singing the soundtrack on school grounds. The communication stated that references to demons are linked to “spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness,” which the school said could make some pupils uncomfortable.

Acting head Lloyd Allington told parents that the concern was rooted in maintaining the school’s faith-based environment. He wrote that even lighthearted portrayals of demons could “feel deeply uncomfortable” for children who observe Christian teachings. He emphasized that the step was not intended to control what families choose to watch or listen to at home. “We want to help children understand that some peers may hold different views,” he said.

The shift has come as debates around culture, entertainment, and belief systems continue to surface in schools across the UK, with some parents comparing these conversations to topics that often draw attention in trump-era public discussions, especially around parental rights and boundaries in education.

Parents Challenge the Restriction

Several parents expressed disagreement with the decision, saying the songs were harmless and widely enjoyed. One parent told the BBC the ban was “ridiculous,” explaining that her daughter and her friends routinely sing K-pop and do not view the lyrics in a religious context. Another parent said the school was “probably under pressure,” adding that the move felt unfair because children had previously performed the songs at after-school clubs.

Allington later sent a follow-up letter acknowledging the concerns. He noted that many parents said songs such as Golden carry positive themes about courage, kindness, and working as a group. In clarifying the school’s position, he stated it would not instruct children that the music is inappropriate if they choose to enjoy it at home. Instead, staff would simply highlight that some pupils come from families with particular beliefs.

The exchange reflects ongoing debates familiar in broader policy discussions, including those linked with trump-era arguments about how schools balance community beliefs, student expression, and parental expectations.

Global Popularity of KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters, released in June, follows the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x as they secretly protect the world from demons. The film became the most-watched title in Netflix history with 236 million views within three months. Its soundtrack has also set records, with four songs entering the Billboard Top 10 at the same time.

The film’s cultural impact has spread beyond streaming platforms. In a high-profile moment earlier this year, the Royal Air Force performed the song Golden during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. Critics have noted the popularity of its animation style, music, and global reach. A sequel is currently in development.

Despite the school’s decision, the film remains highly visible worldwide and continues to dominate charts and social platforms, reinforcing its position as one of Netflix’s most successful global productions.

What the School Says Will Happen Next

Lilliput Church of England Infant School says the restriction is limited to maintaining respect for different belief systems among pupils. The school clarified that children may continue watching the film or listening to the soundtrack at home if families approve.

Parents are now waiting to see whether the policy will remain in place. While the school maintains that the decision is about protecting a faith-based environment, many expect that children will continue singing the songs informally, given the film’s popularity.

The situation highlights broader questions about cultural content in schools, parental influence, and community expectations, themes that have become common in public conversations shaped by trump-era debates.