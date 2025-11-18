Renée Zellweger visits new Bridget Jones statue as fans fill Leicester Square

Renée Zellweger returned to Leicester Square for a moment that immediately drew public attention, as she saw the new Bridget Jones statue for the first time. The sculpture was unveiled under a grey London sky but attracted steady crowds. Renée Zellweger paused when she reached the figure, which holds Bridget’s familiar diary and pen, and her first reaction was simple. She called it “adorable.”

Renée Zellweger has lived with the character since 2001, and the reaction around the square showed how strongly the role still resonates. Many in the crowd stood still with phones raised, waiting to capture the moment. Renée Zellweger then added, “I think she’s much cuter than me,” prompting more cheering as fans continued to gather.

The event returned the spotlight to Bridget Jones at a time when the franchise remains active on screen and in the broader cultural conversation.

Renée Zellweger and Mad About the Boy

The visit follows the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which arrived earlier in the year and became one of the strongest romcom openings in recent years in the UK and Ireland. The performance demonstrated that the character and the franchise still hold commercial appeal.

Renée Zellweger was joined by several cast members, including Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Sally Phillips. Their appearance created an atmosphere similar to a reunion, reinforcing the film’s impact and the continued visibility of the character.

Author Helen Fielding also attended. When asked whether the story could continue, she did not close the door on future developments. “Never say never,” she said. Her comment sparked immediate discussion among fans at the scene and online.

Renée Zellweger’s Influence on the Character

Since the first diary entries appeared in 1996 and the first film released in 2001, Bridget Jones has remained relatable to many readers and viewers. The character’s work challenges, personal missteps, and honest self-reflection continue to draw audiences. Renée Zellweger noted that people still approach her to share personal stories connected to Bridget and that this has continued throughout her time playing the role.

The character’s lasting relevance is a major reason why the addition of her statue in Leicester Square became a significant moment for fans who had followed the franchise for decades.

How Leicester Square Honors Screen Icons

The new Bridget Jones statue now forms part of the Scenes in the Square trail, which celebrates notable screen characters with permanent installations. The lineup already includes Paddington, Mr. Bean, Mary Poppins, Harry Potter, and the Iron Throne. Bridget Jones becomes the first romantic comedy character to be added.

During the unveiling, staff repeatedly wiped the base of the statue because visitors kept touching it for photos. The scene highlighted the level of interaction the character still draws in public spaces.

Renée Zellweger did not remain in the square for long. After taking photos and briefly greeting fans, she left quietly, while the new statue stood among other cinematic figures, diary in hand.

A Moment That Extends Bridget Jones’ Cultural Story

The unveiling reflects ongoing interest in the Bridget Jones franchise and the continued visibility of Renée Zellweger’s performance. With the latest film drawing strong audiences and Helen Fielding indicating the door remains open for future stories, the character’s cultural presence appears set to continue. The statue marks the 25-year run of Bridget Jones in print and on screen and reinforces her place in modern British pop culture.

Renée Zellweger’s visit added to the moment, connecting past and present chapters of the franchise and offering a public acknowledgment of the character’s enduring place in popular storytelling.