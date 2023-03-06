After months of speculation, it is finally confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut with the much-anticipated film NTR30. The actress will romance Jr NTR in the upcoming film, set to be directed by Koratala Siva.

Janhvi, who made her silver screen debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak in 2018, dropped the first look from the film on Monday, on the occasion of her birthday.

In the poster, she is seen dressed in a saree and looks over her shoulder, as she sits on a rock.

The actress captioned her post, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr.”

The text on the poster reads, “The calm in the storm. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail.”

Wishing Janhvi onboard, Jr NTR wrote, “She’s the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard” and posted a heart emoji along with the words.

In addition to NTR30, Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of more interesting projects at various stages of development. She will next be seen in Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

She also has Dharma Productions’ sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi in her pocket. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as her love interest.

