Legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan was injured during the filming of his upcoming movie, Project K in Hyderabad.

The superstar took to social media to share an update on his health and said that he was injured while filming an action sequence and is recovering at his home in Mumbai.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film.

In a post on his personal blog, Big B wrote his “rib cartilage popped broke” and there is a “muscle tear to the right rib cage”.

“In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured … rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage… canceled shoot… did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home… strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. (sic)” he wrote.

He added that he is in pain but “mobile a bit for all the essential activities”. “.. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. (sic) “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled, dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs .. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..” he added.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a big-budgeted sci-fi film that also features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

It is due in cinemas on January 12, 2024.