Jacqueline Fernandez has been grabbing all the headlines ever since the song “Applause” from her Hollywood film Tell It Like A Woman was nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023.

While it was indeed a moment of celebration for the actress and her fans too, she just can’t keep calm to share her excitement on the same.

Sharing some glimpses of the songs, the actress pens down a heartfelt note while wishing the team.

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some visuals of the song “Applause” from her Hollywood film Tell It Like A Woman.

The actress further jotted down her best wishes in the caption to the team while praising the spirit of unity of the team.

“This song will always have a special place in my heart and now as we countdown to the Oscar’s 2023 here’s wishing team ‘Tell it like a woman’ for our Oscar Nominated song ‘Applause’ all the best AND WE DID IT TOGETHER!! We Do It Together!”

Apart from this, Jacqueline is currently ruling over the hearts of the audience with her new song Deewaane from the recently released film Selfiee. The actress yet again left the audience impressed with her dance moves and stunning appearance in the song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Crack with Vidyut Jammwal and Fateh with Sonu Sood.