Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre which is directed by Rumy Jafry. The movie was all set to release in April this year, but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

A few months ago, composers Vishal-Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague. Now, according to PTI, on Monday, Big B will be shooting a video for the track and the producer of the film, Anand Pandit has revealed that Big B will be reciting a poem written by Jafry in it.

Pandit says that the megastar’s voice will “add another dimension altogether to the track.”

Anand Panit said in a statement, “He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all. I am looking forward to seeing how he delivers the poem because it is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan has recited poems of Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar in movies like Kabhi Kabhi (1976) and Silsila (1981), respectively.

Talking about Chehre, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

Well, there have been reports that the movie might get a direct-to-digital release. However, there’s no official announcement about it.