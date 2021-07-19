In January this year, it was announced that Samantha Akkineni will play the lead role in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and Dev Mohan will portray the character of Dushyant in the film.

Now, a few days ago, it was announced that Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will be making her debut with Shaakuntalam. The actor took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

Allu Arjun tweeted, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut.”

“I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam,” he further wrote.

Arha will portray the role of Prince Bharata in the movie.

Well, Samantha is very impressed with her little co-star. On her Instagram story, the actress had posted, “She got it right in the very first take…all her dialogues…going to be super…god bless @allusnehareddy @alluarjunonline.”

Allu Arjun and Samantha had worked together in the 2015 release S/O Satyamurthy. Now, it will be interesting to watch Arha sharing screen space with Samantha.