Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited Tamil films. The movie, which will be release in two parts, stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The 75 percent of the film has been shot, and a couple of days ago, it was reported that Ratnam has resumed the shooting in Puducherry, India. Now, on Monday, the makers shared a grand poster of the film and announced that the first part of the movie will release in 2022.

Lyca Productions tweeted, “The golden era comes to life! #PonniyinSelvan #PS1 #ManiRatnam @MadrasTalkies_”

The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan will mark Aishwarya’s comeback in Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years. Her last Tamil film was Enthiran which released in 2010.

Aishwarya will be seen in a double role in Ponniyin Selvan. This will be her and Mani Ratnam’s fourth film together. The actress-director duo has earlier worked together in movies like Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan / Raavanan (2010 – Tamil).

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan. Her fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the silver screen again.

While Ponniyin Selvan is being made in Tamil, it is expected that the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages as well.