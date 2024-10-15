13.9 C
New York
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsCanada expels Indian diplomats over alleged involvement in Sikh leader’s murder, escalating...
News

Canada expels Indian diplomats over alleged involvement in Sikh leader’s murder, escalating tensions with India

By: vibhuti

Date:

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 16:Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the closing press conference during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine on June 16, 2024 in Lucerne, Switzerland. The Swiss government reported that 90 countries and international organizations had registered for the summit, although Russia, which launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, was not invited.(Photo by Sedat Suna/Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Second-generation Indian-Americans lean toward Harris, first-generation immigrants favor Trump: Report

A recent report by Bina Venkataraman in The Washington Post highlights...
News

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson win 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, both of the Massachusetts Institute...
News

Man arrested with firearms near Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella

A man found illegally in possession of a shotgun...
News

Trump promises reciprocal tariffs on countries like India, praises PM Modi for leadership

During a major economic policy speech, U.S. Republican presidential...
News

Donald Trump calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘smart as hell’, hints important role for him if elected

During a campaign rally on Wednesday (9), former U.S....

In a major diplomatic standoff, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, on Monday (14), accusing them of involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.

This move comes as Canada alleges a broader campaign by India to target dissidents on its soil, further straining relations between the two Commonwealth nations. In retaliation, India ordered the expulsion of six high-ranking Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced the withdrawal of its envoy from Canada.

The diplomatic dispute marks a significant decline in bilateral ties, which have been tense since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly linked Indian agents to the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

Trudeau’s administration has now presented what it calls “clear and compelling evidence” that Indian government agents have been engaged in activities that pose a significant threat to public safety in Canada.

 

- Advertisement -

At a press conference, Trudeau said, “These activities involved clandestine information gathering, coercive behavior, and targeting South Asian Canadians, including through violence and murder.” He emphasized that such behavior from a foreign government was unacceptable, particularly when carried out on Canadian soil.

India, however, has consistently denied these allegations. Following the latest diplomatic fallout, India criticized Canada’s move, accusing Trudeau of pursuing a “political agenda.” The Indian government also stated that its withdrawal of diplomats was due to a lack of confidence in Canada’s ability to ensure their safety. India’s foreign ministry said, “We have no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) earlier revealed that Indian agents were implicated in several violent activities against Indian dissidents, including homicides and extortion.

According to the RCMP, the Indian government had used organized crime groups, particularly the Bishnoi syndicate, to target members of the South Asian community in Canada. Brigitte Gauvin, assistant commissioner of the RCMP, said, “What we have seen is the use of organized crime elements, including the Bishnoi group, which we believe is connected to agents of the Indian government.”

Lawrence Bishnoi, named as the head of the criminal syndicate, is currently incarcerated in India on terrorism charges. His lawyer, Rajani, said the Canadian accusations would be investigated, but added that no final charges had yet been framed against Bishnoi in India.

Canada’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the decision to expel Indian diplomats was not made lightly. “This decision came after the RCMP gathered clear and concrete evidence identifying six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case,” the ministry said.

India, meanwhile, summoned Canada’s Acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler, currently the top Canadian diplomat in India, as tensions continue to escalate. India also issued a deadline for six Canadian diplomats to leave the country by Saturday, marking a major rupture in diplomatic relations.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly underscored that her government had requested India to waive the diplomatic immunity of the accused diplomats, allowing Canadian investigators to question them.

However, after India refused to cooperate, Canada felt compelled to expel them. “We’re not seeking diplomatic confrontation with India,” Joly said, “but we will not sit quietly as agents of any country are linked to efforts to threaten, harass, or even kill Canadians.”

The situation has further deteriorated following Canada’s decision last year to withdraw more than 40 diplomats from India after New Delhi demanded a reduction in Ottawa’s diplomatic presence.

Fen Osler Hampson, a professor of international relations at Carleton University in Ottawa, described the current situation as a “major rupture” in Canada-India relations. He added, “It is hard to see at this juncture that a return to normalcy will happen any time in the foreseeable future.”

Canada is home to the largest Sikh population outside India, with the community concentrated primarily in the province of Punjab. The Indian government has long been concerned about pro-Khalistan demonstrations and movements in Canada, which it views as a direct challenge to its sovereignty.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the U.S. has also alleged Indian involvement in an assassination attempt against a Sikh separatist leader in New York last year.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted an Indian national, accusing him of working on behalf of an unnamed Indian government official. A committee from the Indian government is set to meet U.S. officials in Washington this week to discuss the matter further.

These allegations of extrajudicial activities by India are now testing its relationships with both Canada and the U.S., at a time when the two countries are seeking closer ties with India to counter China’s growing influence on the global stage.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Second-generation Indian-Americans lean toward Harris, first-generation immigrants favor Trump: Report

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘My 16-month-old son texts me,’ Al Pacino spills on co-parenting with 30-year-old ex Noor Alfallah

Entertainment 0
Al Pacino, the legendary actor known for his roles...

Starmer pushes for investment at London Summit, promises to cut red tape

UK News 0
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing an audience of global...

India rebukes Canada over diplomatic probe linked to Sikh leader’s murder

India News 0
India accused Canada on Monday of targeting its diplomats...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc