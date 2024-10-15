13.9 C
New York
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Second-generation Indian-Americans lean toward Harris, first-generation immigrants favor Trump: Report

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. President Joe Biden, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former U.S. President Donald Trump attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2024 in New York City. U.S. President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) joined family and friends at Ground Zero honoring the lives of their loved ones on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. Biden and Harris will also attend ceremonies at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., making visits to all three sites of the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A recent report by Bina Venkataraman in The Washington Post highlights a significant divide among Indian American voters in the U.S. presidential election. Venkataraman’s exploration of voter preferences reveals that second-generation immigrants tend to strongly support Kamala Harris, while first-generation immigrants, those who moved to the U.S. during their lifetime, are more likely to back Donald Trump.
The article indicates that many second-generation Indian Americans, particularly younger voters, feel a strong sense of cultural pride in Harris’s heritage. Harris’s candidacy, representing a blend of Indian and Jamaican descent, resonates with these voters, who see her as an embodiment of multicultural representation. For them, Harris’s policies on reproductive rights and gun reform further solidify their support.
However, as per the article, first-generation Indian immigrants are less inclined to base their voting choices on ethnic or cultural identity. Many of them prioritize policy concerns, particularly related to immigration and business. Some first-generation immigrants admire Trump’s hard-line stance on illegal immigration and support his economic policies, especially small-business owners who view his approach as beneficial to their financial interests.
The article also reveals that for some first-generation immigrants, Harris’s mixed heritage and U.S.-born background do not resonate as strongly, and her policies are seen as either unclear or too progressive. This generational divide underscores the complexity of identity politics within the Indian American community, with representation alone not being a deciding factor for many older immigrants.
In conclusion, the report emphasizes that while Harris’s heritage has garnered enthusiasm among second-generation Indian Americans, first-generation immigrants seem more focused on policy and practical outcomes, making their support for Trump stronger.
