Second-generation Indian-Americans lean toward Harris, first-generation immigrants favor Trump: Report

A recent report by Bina Venkataraman in The Washington Post highlights a significant divide among Indian American voters in the U.S. presidential election. Venkataraman’s exploration of voter preferences reveals that second-generation immigrants tend to strongly support Kamala Harris, while first-generation immigrants, those who moved to the U.S. during their lifetime, are more likely to back Donald Trump.

The article indicates that many second-generation Indian Americans, particularly younger voters, feel a strong sense of cultural pride in Harris’s heritage. Harris’s candidacy, representing a blend of Indian and Jamaican descent, resonates with these voters, who see her as an embodiment of multicultural representation. For them, Harris’s policies on reproductive rights and gun reform further solidify their support.

However, as per the article, first-generation Indian immigrants are less inclined to base their voting choices on ethnic or cultural identity. Many of them prioritize policy concerns, particularly related to immigration and business. Some first-generation immigrants admire Trump’s hard-line stance on illegal immigration and support his economic policies, especially small-business owners who view his approach as beneficial to their financial interests.

The article also reveals that for some first-generation immigrants, Harris’s mixed heritage and U.S.-born background do not resonate as strongly, and her policies are seen as either unclear or too progressive. This generational divide underscores the complexity of identity politics within the Indian American community, with representation alone not being a deciding factor for many older immigrants.

In conclusion, the report emphasizes that while Harris’s heritage has garnered enthusiasm among second-generation Indian Americans, first-generation immigrants seem more focused on policy and practical outcomes, making their support for Trump stronger.