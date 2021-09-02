On Thursday (02) morning, we got the shocking news that television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 40.

The actor started his journey on television with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, but rose to fame with Balika Vadhu. He had also been a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13. He was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Sidharth had made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and earlier this year made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3.

His last appearance was on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

Reportedly, Sidharth’s mortal remains are currently at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

We pray that the actor’s soul rests in peace.