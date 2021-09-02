Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and the actors are currently shooting for the film in Turkey.

There have been reports that Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the antagonist in Tiger 3. However, a few days ago, while talking to Pinkvilla, the actor had confused everyone about his casting in the film.

He had stated, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

Now, recently, Emraan shared a selfie on Twitter and wrote, “Catching a red eye flight to ������ !!”

Well, the actor is flying to Turkey and this hints at him joining Salman and Katrina for Tiger 3’s shoot.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. The first part Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012, and the second instalment Tiger Zinda Hai had hit the big screens on 2017. Both the movies were blockbusters at the box office.

Talking about other films of Emraan, the actor was recently seen in Chehre which got a theatrical release. His performance in it is being appreciated.

Apart from Tiger 3, Emraan will be seen in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ezra. Recently, there were reports that the movie might get a direct-to-digital release on a streaming platform. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Reportedly, the actor is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.