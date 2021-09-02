Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (02) due to a heart attack. The demise of the 40-year-old actor has shocked his fans and everyone in the industry.

Many TV and Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn Sidharth’s demise.

Salman Khan tweeted, “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP.”

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti.”

Farah Khan tweeted, “Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family.”

Sonu Sood posted, “Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family RIP my friend, u will be missed.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13, wrote, “I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla.”

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “It’s just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla . May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Manoj Bajpayee posted, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!”

Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul Om Shanti.”

South star Raashii Khanna tweeted, “It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace.”

Sunil Grover posted, “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace.”

