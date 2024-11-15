From Punjab Gangster to Khalistani terrorist: Arsh Dalla’s rise and arrest in Canada

Arshdeep Singh Gill, widely known as Arsh Dalla, has transformed from a local gangster in Punjab to one of India’s most wanted Khalistani terrorists, orchestrating violent crimes across international borders. His arrest in Canada in October 2024, following a dramatic shootout, marks a significant development in India’s efforts to dismantle terror networks.

Born in Dalla village, Moga district, Punjab, Arsh Dalla began his life in crime as a local gangster. In 2020, he moved to Canada and, within a few years, became a key figure in the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Living in Surrey, British Columbia, with his wife and daughter, Dalla connected with Harjit Singh Nijjar, then leader of the KTF, a group India designated as a terrorist organization in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministry of External Affairs (@meaindia)

Under Nijjar’s guidance, Dalla expanded his operations, targeting political figures and orchestrating violent crimes in Punjab. His activities included targeted killings, extortion, and using social media to recruit youth from Punjab and Haryana for terror operations. Intelligence agencies have linked him to multiple high-profile murders, including the assassination of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Moga, Punjab, in 2024.

Dalla’s vendetta against Balli stemmed from personal grievances, making the murder an act of retaliatory violence. Additionally, Dalla and Nijjar were implicated in the 2022 killing of Manohar Lal, a member of Dera Sacha Sauda. In another shocking act, Dalla is believed to have ordered the beheading of a Hindu youth in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, receiving a video of the crime from his sleeper cell operatives in India.

In June 2023, Nijjar was assassinated, and Dalla assumed leadership of the KTF. Backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the KTF expanded its international reach under Dalla’s command, with connections to terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba. Dalla’s operations spanned the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, raising global concerns about his influence.

- Advertisement -

Dalla’s violent activities extended to gang rivalries, particularly with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This feud intensified after the Bishnoi gang retaliated in December 2023 by killing Dalla’s close associate, Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Dunike, in Winnipeg, Canada. The Bishnoi gang, known for its involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has also issued threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The arrest of Dalla in Canada coincides with heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of Indian government involvement in Nijjar’s assassination strained relations, resulting in diplomatic expulsions on both sides. While India denied the claims, the controversy deepened the divide between the two nations.

India had previously requested Dalla’s extradition in July 2023, providing extensive evidence of his terror links and violent crimes. However, the Canadian government declined the request. Following Dalla’s arrest, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated its commitment to pursuing extradition. “We will continue to engage with Canadian authorities to ensure he faces trial in India,” the MEA stated.

Reports suggest that Dalla actively recruits youth from Punjab and Haryana through social media, offering promises of overseas relocation. However, recruits are manipulated into participating in terror activities, exacerbating regional security challenges.

Dalla’s extensive network and use of modern technologies, including drone-based arms trafficking from Pakistan into Punjab, have made him a significant threat. His connections with international terror groups have amplified concerns about the influence of Khalistani elements abroad.

As a key player in the KTF, Dalla’s rise underscores the complexities of transnational terrorism and the challenges of combating it. His arrest provides an opportunity for Canada to address India’s concerns about Khalistani networks operating on its soil. It also underscores the need for international cooperation to dismantle terror organizations and ensure justice for victims of their violence.