Khalistanis in Canada term locals as ‘invaders,’ ask them to leave the country

In a startling turn of events, a video from a recent ‘Nagar Kirtan’ in Canada has gone viral, showing participants displaying Khalistani flags and making controversial remarks against Canadian locals. The video captures the procession terming Canadians as “invaders” and asking them to “go back to England and Europe.” The provocative statements have drawn sharp criticism and raised concerns about growing extremism in Canada.

The two-minute clip, widely circulated online, features participants claiming Canada as their country and urging locals to leave. “This is Canada, our own country. You [Canadians] go back,” a voice in the video declares. Indian intelligence sources have labeled this development as the “new normal” in Canada, highlighting the increasing assertiveness of Khalistani sympathizers in the region.

According to Indian intelligence, Khalistani groups are steadily expanding their influence across various aspects of Canadian society. “In the absence of proper surveillance, these groups are taking over control from local Canadians too. Hindus are being asked money for protection, and now, there is a threat to locals in their colonies,” an official noted.

The strained relationship between India and Canada has further compounded the issue. Ties between the two countries have been on a downward spiral following the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani sympathizer designated as a terrorist by India. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in Nijjar’s killing, leading to the expulsion of top diplomats from both nations.

Trudeau’s allegations against India have faced significant backlash. India has dismissed the claims as “preposterous,” criticizing Trudeau for harboring Khalistani elements within Canada. These groups have been accused of not only plotting against India but also perpetrating attacks on Hindus and their places of worship in Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the recent spate of attacks on Hindu temples, describing them as “deliberate” and deeply concerning.

Critics argue that Trudeau’s support for Khalistani groups is politically motivated, aimed at securing the backing of MP Jagmeet Singh in next year’s elections. With Trudeau’s popularity plummeting, his government’s reliance on Singh’s support has drawn scrutiny. Intelligence sources have claimed, “Trudeau is behaving in a childish way by accusing India for everything without realizing how he is playing into the hands of ISI and Khalistanis. These allegations are damaging bilateral ties and spoiling his personal image.”

The escalating tensions have sparked debates within the Canadian Parliament, which critics claim is heavily influenced by Khalistani sympathizers. Responding to Trudeau’s allegations, Indian intelligence officials questioned the credibility of the MPs supporting the claims, stating, “The Canadian Parliament is full of Khalistan sympathizers, and they have taken Trudeau for a ride. How can a prime minister, on the basis of only intelligence given by some individuals, name and blame a country for a killing?”

As concerns mount over the Khalistani influence in Canada, experts warn of its implications for domestic harmony and international relations.

