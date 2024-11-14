John Thune rises to Senate majority leader amid political legacy and challenges

John Thune, the seasoned Republican senator from South Dakota, is set to take over as Senate Majority Leader in January, marking a milestone in a political journey that began with a surprising win two decades ago.

Thune, currently the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, will lead a Senate majority with at least 52 Republicans, working closely with the Trump administration. Known for his approachable and pragmatic style, Thune was chosen over Senator John Cornyn of Texas and other candidates in a competitive internal race.

Senate Republicans’ choice of Thune as their new leader indicates their preference for a consensus builder to succeed Senator Mitch McConnell, whose 18-year leadership era has seen significant power consolidations.

Thune’s selection also signals a pivot to a younger, less divisive figure at a time when the party faces internal divisions, especially from the MAGA-aligned wing. Despite his conservative credentials, Thune does not cater directly to that faction, which previously favored Senator Rick Scott of Florida.

According to fellow South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, Thune has gained respect for his dedication to “represent what we believe,” especially during Trump’s previous term in office.

Thune’s rise to leadership was hard-earned. A native of Murdo, South Dakota, he began his career as a junior aide to former Senator James Abdnor and later ran the South Dakota Republican Party.

Thune entered politics in 1996 with a bid for the state’s open House seat, eventually serving three terms. In 2002, he aimed for the Senate, challenging Democrat Tim Johnson. Despite a close race, Thune lost by around 500 votes.

Reflecting on that experience, Thune built a deeper understanding of South Dakota’s political landscape.

In 2004, Thune again sought a Senate seat, this time running against then-Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle. The election became a focal point of national attention, with Thune ultimately defeating Daschle.

Early in his Senate career, Thune faced a significant challenge when the Pentagon announced plans to close South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base. Through a determined campaign, Thune helped save the base, strengthening his standing both in South Dakota and within the national party.

This victory and other policy moves allowed Thune to create a distinct brand in a period dominated by the Bush administration.

As Thune prepares to lead the Senate, the question arises of whether he will align with Trump or assert independent priorities. His relationship with Trump has had rocky moments.

In 2016, Thune suggested that Trump step down from the presidential race after a video surfaced in which Trump made lewd comments. The two clashed again in 2020 when Thune publicly stated that efforts to contest the election results were doomed.

Thune’s vote to acquit Trump during his second impeachment did not signify an endorsement of Trump’s conduct. “It was not an exoneration for his conduct,” Thune said, reflecting his stance that the acquittal was limited to the constitutional arguments around impeachment.

Thune has a deep background in agricultural policy and previously chaired the Senate Commerce Committee, where he focused on issues critical to South Dakota’s economy. This expertise, combined with his pragmatic approach, makes him well-suited to bridge divides within the Republican caucus.

His leadership style is expected to differ from McConnell’s; colleagues anticipate he’ll encourage a more open legislative process, allowing for amendments and regular voting on bills. According to Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, “Not everybody may agree with the play call, but the majority of Republicans will be on board before we make a decision and move forward.”

Thune’s colleagues, like Maine Senator Susan Collins, believe his communication skills and experience will lead to effective lawmaking, particularly on appropriations and other significant legislative agendas.

With Republicans facing critical policy decisions and internal dynamics, Thune’s approach may prove pivotal in navigating an era of political uncertainty while upholding the values he has championed throughout his career.