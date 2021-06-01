Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s TV show Pavitra Rishta was one of the most popular shows on television. Both the actor became a household name after plays the role of Archana and Manav.

12 years ago, on 1st June 2009, the first episode of Pavitra RIshta was aired. So, as today the show completes 12 years, Ankita has shared old video clips of herself and Sushant from the TV show.

She captioned the post as, “12 years of Pavitra rishta ❤️ 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It’s 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here’s to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I’m today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me. @prarthana.behere @priyamarathe @usha__nadkarni @kishormahabole @memaheshshetty @hitentejwani @karanveermehra @mishthi_tyagi @shrutikanwar @ashanegi @rithvik_d @minalmogam @paragtyagi @anubhav.k.srivastava @imankitnarang @puruchibber #sushantsinghrajput @aparnadixit2061 #pavitrarishta#12years#balajitelefilms#archana#ektakapoor#love#memories.”

Sushant and Ankita had fallen in love with each other during the making of this show. However, later they parted their ways.

Well, we are sure this post shared by Ankita would be quite emotional for all the fans of Sushant. The late actor had started his career with small screen and later featured in many successful films like Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and others.

The actor passed away last year on 14th June.