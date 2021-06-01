Dibakar Banerjee is currently busy garnering praises for his directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film had hit the big screens in India in March this year, but unfortunately didn’t create any buzz.

However, a few days ago, the movie starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra released on Amazon Prime Video and it is getting a great response.

Dibakar started his journey with the 2006 release Khosla Ka Ghosla. The movie was written by Jaideep Sahni and recently while talking to PTI, the filmmaker revealed that it was Sahni who recommended his name for the film.

Dibakar said, “Jaideep suggested my name to the producer, then they asked him to come on board as a creative producer and write the script, and for me to direct. So, he was helming the project creatively.”

“I have been wanting to work with him for quite some time, let’s see when that happens,” he added.

Well, there’s one more Jaideep in Dibakar’s life and he is the actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Dibakar has worked with the actor in Netflix’s anthology Lust Stories and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

While talking about him, Dibakar stated, “I just hope we treasure actors like these and give them the roles so that they can dominate the world stage. Jaideep and other Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actors like Sukant Goel (bank manager).”

“We must ensure that they are given their due. We must not let these deserving actors today wait like Irrfan and Nawaz had to. Let’s not repeat that mistake,” he added.

Well, currently Dibakar Banerjee is working on a Netflix Original feature. A couple of months ago, it was also announced that he will be teaming up with Ekta Kapoor for the sequel to the 2010 release Love Sex Aur Dhokha.