A few days ago, there were reports that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to vaccinate the crew of his upcoming production ventures. Now, according to a report in PTI, on Monday, a vaccination drive was organised for over 500 employees and their families.

The crew members of films like Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap were vaccinated.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Nadiadwala, took to Twitter to share about the vaccination drive. She tweeted, “We are in this together ] Nadiadwala Grandson Vaccination Drive #SajidNadiadwala #NGVaccinationDrive.”

According to the representative, another vaccination drive will be organised in the coming days. A statement from the spokesperson read, “A second drive will be carried out soon in this week.”

On Monday, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) had announced a vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews beginning from Tuesday. The multi-day vaccination drive will be held at Mehboob Studios in suburban Bandra.

Well, currently in Maharashtra, the shooting of the films and TV shows are not happening due to the lockdown. While many TV show makers have shifted to different states, the shootings of films have been put on hold.